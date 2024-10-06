sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Durga Puja in Dhaka | Exit Poll Results 2024 | US Elections | Tirupati Laddu Row | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |

Published 10:52 IST, October 6th 2024

Bronny James hails 'new beginnings' in NBA debut, and LeBron is proud. They could play together next

Bronny James said his famous father gave him encouragement and advice after his NBA preseason debut with the Los Angeles Lakers.LeBron James also made it clear he's proud of his son as they move toward another chance to play together on Sunday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bronny James
Bronny James | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:52 IST, October 6th 2024