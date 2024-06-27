Published 17:26 IST, June 27th 2024
NBA Draft: Bronny James not picked in Round 1, and now Round 2 awaits
Bronny James' draft night has likely arrived.The son of career scoring leader LeBron James was not selected in the first round Wednesday in the NBA draft, and now will wait to see if he's picked in the second round when selections resume Thursday afternoon.
Bronny James warms up ahead of a game | Image: AP
