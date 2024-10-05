sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:27 IST, October 5th 2024

Bronny James ready to begin his Lakers career in preseason. LeBron might not join until next game

Bronny James is expected to play in his first NBA preseason game Friday night when the Lakers host Minnesota in the first of Los Angeles' two weekend games in the Coachella Valley.LeBron James isn't expected to play with his oldest son against the Timberwolves.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
LeBron James and Bronny James
LeBron James and Bronny James | Image: AP
