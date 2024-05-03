Advertisement

Perhaps the most entertaining and intriguing NBA Playoffs first round series between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers is reaching the conclusive stage as the LA Clippers are staring at the brink of elimination heading into game 6. After Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks completely dominated the LA Clippers in a blowout 30 point victory at the Crypto.com Arena and take a 3-2 lead over the Clippers.

Now, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will have a chance to close the series at home in the American Airlines Center and progress to face the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference Semi Finals. Can Mavericks do what they failed to do in 2020 and 2021 or will the Clippers once again deny Dallas?

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks injury report

It is not a hidden secret anymore that Luka Doncic is playing the series against LA Clippers and at the same time nursing a knee sprain. Heading into Game 6, Luka Doncic is expected to play while Tim Hardaway Jr and Oliver Maxence Prosper remains out.

Advertisement

LA Clippers injury report

Kawhi Leonard tried to play in the series despite a knee injury but he missed the last two games in the series and there is no surety whether the superstar will return to play against Mavericks or not.

Advertisement

Also Read | Bucks star HURTS Pacers fans

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 6 Predictions

Winner - Dallas Mavericks

This has perhaps been the only first round series in this year’s NBA Playoffs that has been way too tough to call. It would not be a massive surprise if the LA Clippers come out and force a game 7. The Dallas Mavericks are only slightly favored to take game 6 and close the series.

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 6 Odds

The Mavericks are a 7.5-point favorite over the Clippers in NBA Playoffs odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

Advertisement

Dallas is -350 on the moneyline. Los Angeles is +260.

The over/under for the game is set at 207.5 points.

Advertisement

Also Read | Bucks star HURTS Pacers fans

Where is the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 6 match?

The NBA Playoff game 6 encounter between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

When is the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 6 match?

The game 6 clash between Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will be held on May 3, 8:30 PM ET (May 4, 7:00 a.m IST)

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 6 Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 6, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 6, NBA playoffs Live Streaming in USA on Fubo TV. The Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers, NBA playoffs live telecast will take place on ESPN.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 6, NBA playoffs Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 6, NBA playoffs Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.