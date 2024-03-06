Advertisement

Shillong, Mar 5 (PTI) Diphu Nihang and Shillong Labet were crowned champions in men's and women’s categories respectively at the 8th North East 3x3 Basketball Challenge here.

Diphu Nihang defeated SYM Guwahati 18-11 to claim the men's title, but they failed to make it a double, losing to a star-studded Shillong Labet 14-8 in a lopsided women's final.

Advertisement

The Shillong Labet were represented by Indian no 1 in 3x3 basketball player Raspreet Sidhu who teamed up with Rashi Khotani, Ishika Choudhary and Garima Gosain.

Nathan Abraham from Diphu Nihang was adjudged 'Most Valuable Player' for his all-round performance in the men's section. Ishika took home the MVP in the women's section.

Advertisement

The finals were played on Sunday.

In the two-point shooting championship, Ching Gangmei, a coach from Touchline Basketball representing Team Sweet Sixteen emerged as the winner.

Advertisement

In the women’s category, Dharitri Sarania from SYM Guwahati won the same.

In the Slam Dunk competition, Abraham from Diphu Nihang was adjudged the champion.

Advertisement

Organised by Touchline Basketball, in collaboration with the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society, the sporting event is endorsed by FIBA3X3 the world body of 3x3 Basketball and the Meghalaya Basketball Association. PTI TAP NN