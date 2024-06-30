Published 09:54 IST, June 30th 2024
LeBron James intends to sign a new deal with Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James is not opting into what would have been a $51.4 million contract for this coming season and instead will seek a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the decision said Saturday.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James pulls in the ball in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in Denver | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:54 IST, June 30th 2024