Published 09:54 IST, June 30th 2024

LeBron James intends to sign a new deal with Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is not opting into what would have been a $51.4 million contract for this coming season and instead will seek a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the decision said Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James pulls in the ball in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in Denver | Image: AP
