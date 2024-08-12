sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:35 IST, August 12th 2024

'Keep Finding Him': LeBron James Opens Up On What It's Like Playing With Steph Curry

LeBron James and Steph Curry teamed up for USA men's basketball side at Paris Olympics. James has now revealed what it was like to play with Steph.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant celebrate Team USA entering Paris Olympics final
Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant celebrate Team USA entering Paris Olympics final | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
14:35 IST, August 12th 2024