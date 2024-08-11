Published 11:11 IST, August 11th 2024
Wreck It Like Steph! Curry Rains Down 4 Clutch Threes In A Row To Sink France & Lead USA To Gold
Stephen Curry put up one of the most memorable performances in Olympic Basketball history as he led Team USA to Paris Olympics Gold Medal with win over France.
Steph Curry's insane three point barrage in Paris Olympics final | Image: X/Screengrab/AP
