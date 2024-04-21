LeBron James SHOCKS NBA with 33-feet Buzzer Beater in Los Angeles Lakers loss to Denver Nuggets

Advertisement

LeBron James shocked the entire NBA when he rose up towards the end of the second quarter to sink his season's longest three pointer from 33-feet and beat the buzzer in Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The defending champions Denver Nuggets hosted the number seven seed Los Angeles Lakers in the mile high city during game one of the NBA Playoffs 2024.

As it turned out, LeBron James and Anthony Davis started the game strong as the Los Angeles Lakers soared to an early lead.

With LeBron James and Lakers coming out with intent, perhaps the most statement moment came when James, rose up to score a deep 33-feet point three point shot to beat the buzzer.

Longest-made shot of his SEASON, LeBron James beats the buzzer from 33 feet 👑 pic.twitter.com/Yi9Rcf1y38 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers)

This marked LeBron James' longest three pointer of the NBA season and it is even more amazing considering that James has struggled from the three point line this season.

Courtesy James, the Los Angeles Lakers went 60-57 up at halftime.

Denver Nuggets down beat Los Angeles Lakers for ninth straight game

Yes, you heard it right the Denver Nuggets has now beaten the Los Angeles Lakers in all of their last nine meetings. For of those came in last season's Western Conference Finals, when Los Angeles Lakers were swept 4-0 by the eventual champions.

Heading into the encounter Lakers superstar Anthony Davis and Coach Darvin Hamm had made sure to let people know that the team liked their chances in stopping Jokic and his troops from going back-to-back.

The Lakers started strong as LeBron James had 19 points at half time and Anthony Davis was also dominating. But as the game grew, NBA MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and Point Guard Jamal Murray took over as Denver Nuggets won 114-103 in the end.

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will now face each other in game two of NBA Playoffs 2024 on Monday Night.

