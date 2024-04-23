'I don't understand': LeBron James SLAMS NBA Refs after Lakers playoff game 2 loss to Nuggets

Advertisement

LeBron James has slammed NBA referees after Los Angeles Lakers dramatic loss to Denver Nuggets in the game 2 of round 1 of NBA Playoffs 2024.

The Los Angeles Lakers were leading the Denver Nuggets by 20-points in the third quarter of the game but in one of the most amazing meltdowns ever seen in NBA Playoffs, the Lakers collapsed and Nuggets bounced back.

A Jamal Murray step back 15-foot jumper beat the buzzer when the game was tied 99-99 and handed the Denver Nuggets a 101-99 win to break the Los Angeles Lakeras hearts.

LeBron James Slams NBA referees

Still hurting from the heartbreaking loss, LeBron James didn't hold back any of his feelings and slammed the NBA referees for incompetence in the replay center.

The moment LeBron James is livid with came in the third quarter when Lakers were leading by 10. Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell was fouled by Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. But upon the challenge of Denver coach Michael Malone the call was overturned.

This led the Lakers and James to be livid as it was a clear foul. In his post match comments to ESPN, LeBron James made his feelings known about the call.

“I don't understand what's going on in the replay center, to be honest. D-Lo clearly gets hit in the face on a drive, What the f--- do we have a replay center for if it's going to go like that. It doesn't make sense to me”, LeBron James slammed the NBA officials.

DLO GOT SMACKED IN THE FUCKIN FACE AND THE REFS OVERTURNED THE FOUL AND GAVE NUGGETS THE BALL 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vTC20POmIj — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo)

LeBron James anger is not hard to understand as in the end Los Angeles Lakers lost by two points. Those two potential free throws which Lakers missed out on could have meant a different result altogether.

D'Angelo Russell speaks out

Aside from LeBron James, the man who was hit in the face, D'Angelo Russell also spoke out and slammed the referees saying, it was a foul and everyone saw it on national television.

He took to his X and made his feelings known.

That’s a foul we all saw it on national television. — D'Angelo Russell (@Dloading)

Uphill battle for the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers have slumped to a 2-0 deficit in the NBA Playoff series against Denver Nuggets. This loss meant that the Los Angeles Lakers haven't won against the Denver Nuggets in the last 419 days and have lost 10 games on the bounce against the defending NBA champions.

The series now shifts to Los Angeles, LeBron James and his troops will need to win at any costs if they want to avoid another playoff elimination at the hands of Denver Nuggets.