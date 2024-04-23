'Lord Have Mercy': NBA goes WILD as Los Angeles Lakers COLLAPSE against Denver Nuggets in playoffs

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of the most embarrassing collapses in the franchise's NBA playoffs history when they let a 20 point lead slip out in the second half and lost the game 2 against the Denver Nuggets at the buzzer.

Yes, with the game tied at 99-99 in the final seconds, LeBron James uncharacteristically missed a clutch shot, which was rebounded by Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr and he passed it to Jamal Murray. Jamal Murray rose up for a 15-foot step back jumper with Anthony Davis on his tail to beat the Los Angeles Lakers at the buzzer and hand Denver Nuggets 101-99 win and a 2-0 lead in the series and their 10th straight victory over the showtime franchise.

JAMAL MURRAY AT THE BUZZER



THE NUGGETS HAVE BEATEN THE LAKERS 10 STRAIGHT TIMES

pic.twitter.com/2u0cmAQMZP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports)

This Lakers loss feels shocking as the away team led by a mammoth 20 points in the third quarter when the score was 68-48, but in one of the most spectacular meltdowns in Playoffs history, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were helpless against the Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets at the mile high city.

As the Los Angeles Lakers let slip a precious road win from their grasps in the playoff series, the NBA world wasn't too kind on them and went wild on social media for the Lakers meltdown.

Here are the best reactions on Los Angeles Lakers Collapse against Denver Nuggets

Presenter of the popular Undisputed show, Skip Bayless was baffled how the Los Angeles Lakers let the win slip and simply stated that only God can help LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers in the series.

LORD HAVE MERCY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless)

Skip was further shocked as he couldn't believe LeBron James missed his wide open shot.

PLEASE DON'T TELL ME LEBRON JAMES HAD A WIDE-OPEN UNGUARDED THREE TO WIN IT ... AND MISSED IT ... AND JAMAL MURRAY HAD A FALLAWAY CONTESTED BY ANTHONY DAVIS AT THE BUZZER ... AND MADE IT! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless)

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins couldn't hold himself back and stated that Denver Nuggets are Los Angeles Lakers' father.

The test results are in. The Denver Nuggets YOU ARE THE FATHER pic.twitter.com/J5NLYEVa62 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins)

George Karl was sarcastic in his remark for the Los Angeles Lakers meltdown.

But u tried super hard Lakers and deserve an A for effort 👍👍 — George Karl (@CoachKarl22)

Here's how the Los Angeles Lakers fans felt after the loss

LAKERS BLOW THE 20 POINT LEAD AND LOSE!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rL1qgF4nTq — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo)

being a lakers fan in 2024 pic.twitter.com/4RBEiq0BKq — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty)

Russell Westbrook watching the Lakers meltdown: pic.twitter.com/5rXpphiSyr — ʙʀᴜᴄᴇ ʟᴇᴇ-ʀᴏʏ 🥋 (@TrophyMentality)