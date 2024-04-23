Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 11:59 IST
'Lord Have Mercy': NBA goes WILD as Los Angeles Lakers COLLAPSE against Denver Nuggets in playoffs
The Los Angeles Lakers collapsed against the Denver Nuggets after leading by 20 points and in the end losing at the buzzer. Here are the best reactions on loss.
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of the most embarrassing collapses in the franchise's NBA playoffs history when they let a 20 point lead slip out in the second half and lost the game 2 against the Denver Nuggets at the buzzer.
Yes, with the game tied at 99-99 in the final seconds, LeBron James uncharacteristically missed a clutch shot, which was rebounded by Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr and he passed it to Jamal Murray. Jamal Murray rose up for a 15-foot step back jumper with Anthony Davis on his tail to beat the Los Angeles Lakers at the buzzer and hand Denver Nuggets 101-99 win and a 2-0 lead in the series and their 10th straight victory over the showtime franchise.
This Lakers loss feels shocking as the away team led by a mammoth 20 points in the third quarter when the score was 68-48, but in one of the most spectacular meltdowns in Playoffs history, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were helpless against the Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets at the mile high city.
As the Los Angeles Lakers let slip a precious road win from their grasps in the playoff series, the NBA world wasn't too kind on them and went wild on social media for the Lakers meltdown.
Here are the best reactions on Los Angeles Lakers Collapse against Denver Nuggets
Presenter of the popular Undisputed show, Skip Bayless was baffled how the Los Angeles Lakers let the win slip and simply stated that only God can help LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers in the series.
Skip was further shocked as he couldn't believe LeBron James missed his wide open shot.
Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins couldn't hold himself back and stated that Denver Nuggets are Los Angeles Lakers' father.
George Karl was sarcastic in his remark for the Los Angeles Lakers meltdown.
Here's how the Los Angeles Lakers fans felt after the loss
