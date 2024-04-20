Updated April 20th, 2024 at 09:43 IST
Los Angeles Clippers fined $25,000 by NBA for violating league injury reporting rules
The NBA penalised the Los Angeles Clippers $25,000 on Friday for failing to comply with league injury reporting regulations. Prior to Sunday's game against Houston, the team did not adequately report Paul George's, Norman Powell's, and Russell Westbrook's availability.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
The Los Angeles Clippers were fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for violating league injury reporting rules.
The team failed to accurately disclose the availability status of Paul George, Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook before its game against Houston last Sunday, the final day of the regular season.
Advertisement
None of the trio played and none were listed on the team's injury report as being out due to injury or rest.
Advertisement
Published April 20th, 2024 at 09:43 IST