Cometh the Hour! Cometh the Man! Luka Doncic went absolutely berserk in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he scored an insane game winning three pointer over Rudy Gobert to hand Dallas Mavericks a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

The Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves were down by as much as 18 points. But in an incredible turnaround led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the second half meant Dallas Mavericks emerged victorious 109-108 against the Timberwolves and they head back home from Minneapolis 2-0 up in the playoff series.

Luka Doncic raked up a 32points, 10 rebounds, 13 points triple double while Kyrie Irving notched up 20 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists to see the Dallas Mavericks home in Game 2.

Luka Doncic INSANE dagger for the win

Luka Doncic despite his great performance this game hadn't made a field goal in the entire fourth quarter. The Dallas Mavericks were down 106-108 with just 12 seconds remaining, coach Jason Kidd called a timeout. Post the timeout the ball was in the hands of their Slovenian Talisman. Timberwolves switched Defensive Player Of The Year Gobert on Luka.

Luka Doncic paid no heed as he ‘did his dance’ as Jason Kidd called it post game and hit a stepback three pointer over Rudy Gobert to hand Dallas Mavericks a 109-108 lead with three seconds remaining.

LUKA 3-POINTER IN THE CLUTCH TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH 3 SECONDS LEFT IN THE 4Q



DAL-MIN (1-0) | 4Q Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/6hNV77J8aV — NBA (@NBA)

The Minnesota Timberwolves called for a timeout and then Naz Reid failed to convert the bucket and Dallas Mavericks emerged victorious.

Luka Doncic did not stop there as he had some stern word for Rudy Gobert post hitting the game winning bucket.

"Motherf*cker! You can't f*cking guard me!"- Luka Doncic to Rudy Gobert

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will now head to the American Airlines Center as the series shifts back to Dallas and the home side will have the opportunity to close being up 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals.