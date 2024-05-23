Luka Doncic is on the VERGE of earning the BIGGEST CONTRACT in NBA history

Advertisement

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic put on an absolute show against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of Western Conference Finals as he led his side to a crucial victory by scoring 33 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists to prove his worth as one of the league's best players. Doncic scored 19 of those points from the second half as Dallas came back from behind to deal the first blow in West Finals.

The former Real Madrid Basketball player had his big time performance came on the same night he was inducted into the All NBA first team for the fifth time in his six year career.

A fifth All-NBA meant that Luka Doncic is now elible for the biggest contract in NBA history.

Luka Doncic on Verge of the Biggest Contract in NBA history

The All-NBA supermax criteria means that Luka Doncic will be eligible to sign the biggest supermax extension in NBA history in the 2025 off season.

According to Bobby Marks, the Dallas Mavericks superstar will be eligible for a whopping $346,338,300 supermax extension for five years from the 2025 season. This will utilize nearly 35% of the 2026-27 salary cap of the team he signs up for.

Luka Doncic is now eligible to sign a super max extension in the 2025 offseason.



The extension is the largest contract in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/GBNUsABHH4 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42)

The extension would mean the Slovenian International would earn $59 Million in his first year of the deal and his earnings will rise up to $78 Million in the final year.

Luka Doncic is currently in the third year of his lucrative five year $207 Million Rookie Supermax extension that he signed with the Dallas Mavericks back in 2021 offseason.

Luka Doncic breaks Steph Curry's record

Luka Doncic making it to his fifth All-NBA first team means that he now has more All-NBA first team appearances in six years in NBA than Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

Luka Doncic, Image/AP

Steph Curry only has four All-NBA first team selections while Luka Doncic already has an impressive five. The only year Doncic didn't make All-NBA first team was his rookie season when he won rookie of the year award.