Luka Doncic sets Dallas Mavericks franchise record after historic NBA season

Advertisement

Luka Doncic enjoyed an historic NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks as his case to win the MVP trophy in 2024 was further bolstered after the conclusion of regular season.

In an historic season, Luka Doncic averaged almost a triple double with 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game this season.

Advertisement

His spectacular performances this season helped the Dallas Mavericks clinch fifth seed in the Western Conference as they return to the NBA Playoffs after missing out in 2023. In doing so, Luka Doncic set a franchise record for the Dallas Mavericks which legendary players like Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd failed to do.

Also Read | Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Who will win MVP?

Advertisement

Luka Doncic record with Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic averaged 33.9 points in the NBA regular season as he finished the season as the league's scoring leader.

Advertisement

This marks the first time in NBA history that a player from the Dallas Mavericks has finished the regular season number one on the league's scoring charts.

Luka Dončić just become the 1st Maverick in the HISTORY of the NBA to lead the league in scoring.👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/eN0RsG8419 — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse)

In an historic season, Luka Doncic also had 47 games in which he scored atleast 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists to strengthen his case to become NBA MVP.

Luka Doncic's case for NBA MVP

In the final MVP classification released by NBA, Luka Doncic was ranked number three behind Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The voting for the NBA MVP will take place from April 16th to April 19th.

Doncic led the league in scoring, triple-doubles, 30-point triple-doubles, and also had the highest scoring game in the league with 73 points against Atlanta Hawks back in January.

Also Read | LeBron James triple-double lifts Lakers over Pelicans

Advertisement

Los Angeles Clippers await in the first round of Playoffs

The regular season is now a thing of the past as Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks will once again face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of NBA Playoffs.

Advertisement

This will mark the third time in five postseasons that the Clippers and Mavericks will be going head to head against each other.

Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic were knocked out by the Los Angeles Clippers in both 2020 and 2021. Mavericks fans will be hoping that Luka Doncic alongside Kyrie Irving will be looking to right that wrong.