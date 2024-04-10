×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Domantas Sabonis’ double-double streak ends at 61 games as Sacramento Kings lose to OKC Thunder

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis’ double-double streak has ended at 61 games.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Domantas Sabonis in Kings loss to Thunder
Domantas Sabonis in Kings loss to Thunder | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis’ double-double streak has ended at 61 games.

Sabonis had eight points and 13 rebounds in Sacramento’s 112-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Sabonis owns the seventh-longest streak of double-doubles in NBA history. He had just moved past Elvin Hayes’ stretch of 60 straight from Oct. 30, 1968, to Feb. 22, 1969, on Sunday in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. His streak was the longest since the NBA and ABA merged for the 1976-77 season. He broke Kevin Love’s mark of 53 straight since the merger last month.

Sabonis said after the loss to the Thunder that he was proud of his streak.

“I mean, it’s awesome,” he said. “You’re mentioned with some of the greats. At the end of the day, you’re just out there trying to play your game and go out there and win. That’s my job as a big man — to get rebounds and to finish.”

Sabonis said he was unaware that the streak was in jeopardy late in the game.

“No, I mean, we’re just trying to win,” he said. “At the end of the day, you know, we’re trying to get 3s and trying to get this game back.”

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Wilt Chamberlain set the record with 227 straight double-doubles.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

