An Oklahoma City Thunder fan stunned the entire NBA and went viral on Social Media when he knocked down a half court shot and won a whopping cash price of $20,000 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

The number one seed OKC Thunder hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for game 1 of the NBA Playoffs in what promises to be a thrilling series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred with 28 points as the MVP finalist raked up 28 points and also scored the go ahead bucket in the final minute of the game to hand OKC Thunder a narrow 94-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Watch Fan throw $20K shot

The moment of the night however came when the game was paused and Jaylen O’Conner an OKC Thunder fan took on the half court challenge.

Conor had to throw down a half court shot inside 30 seconds and as it turned out he managed to do so in his fifth attempt.

Shooters shoot 🤑🎯



Congratulations to our @MidFirst Bank half-court shot winner, Jaylen O'Conner! Jaylen is from OKC and is going home with $20,000 and our millionth Playoff t-shirt! pic.twitter.com/VM9kStzE9B — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder)

As soon as his bucket went in and the fans sitting inside the arena went crazy by witnessing the miracle in front of their eyes. The clip of the fan throwing the bucket has went viral on social media since then.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the finalists to win NBA MVP award this season alongside Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

Shai's case to become the NBA MVP has been strengthened ever since he led a young and inexperienced OKC Thunder to the number one seed in Western Conference Standings during the NBA regular season.

As soon as he made an off balance jumper and one with 32 seconds remaining the chants of MVP engulfed the Paycom arena.