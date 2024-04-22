Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 16:34 IST
NBA Fan makes halfcourt shot, wins $20K in OKC Thunder playoff game vs New Orleans Pelicans | WATCH
Watch the amazing moment when a Fan threw a half court shot and won $20K in OKC Thunder's NBA Playoff game 1 vs the New Orleans Pelicans
An Oklahoma City Thunder fan stunned the entire NBA and went viral on Social Media when he knocked down a half court shot and won a whopping cash price of $20,000 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.
The number one seed OKC Thunder hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for game 1 of the NBA Playoffs in what promises to be a thrilling series.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred with 28 points as the MVP finalist raked up 28 points and also scored the go ahead bucket in the final minute of the game to hand OKC Thunder a narrow 94-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Watch Fan throw $20K shot
The moment of the night however came when the game was paused and Jaylen O’Conner an OKC Thunder fan took on the half court challenge.
Conor had to throw down a half court shot inside 30 seconds and as it turned out he managed to do so in his fifth attempt.
As soon as his bucket went in and the fans sitting inside the arena went crazy by witnessing the miracle in front of their eyes. The clip of the fan throwing the bucket has went viral on social media since then.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the finalists to win NBA MVP award this season alongside Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
Shai's case to become the NBA MVP has been strengthened ever since he led a young and inexperienced OKC Thunder to the number one seed in Western Conference Standings during the NBA regular season.
As soon as he made an off balance jumper and one with 32 seconds remaining the chants of MVP engulfed the Paycom arena.
