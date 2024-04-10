×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Brunson scores 45 in second straight 40-point game, Knicks beat Bulls 128-117

Jalen Brunson scored 45 in his second straight 40-point game, and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 128-117 on Tuesday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jalen Brunson dominates Chicago Bulls
Jalen Brunson dominates Chicago Bulls | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Jalen Brunson scored 45 in his second straight 40-point game, and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 128-117 on Tuesday night.

Brunson delivered his 10th 40-point game this season after scoring 43 in a win at Milwaukee on Sunday. He nailed seven 3-pointers, helping New York win its second in a row after losing four of five.

Advertisement

OG Anunoby scored 24. Donte DiVincenzo hit a heave from midcourt to end the first half and finished with 21 points.

Josh Hart scored 17 and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Knicks also got some payback for a loss at Chicago on Friday. The two teams close out the regular season in New York on Sunday.

Advertisement

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 34 points. Coby White scored 24 and made two 3-pointers, giving him a franchise single-season record 205. Nikola Vucevic added 26 points, but Chicago lost for the seventh time in 10 games.

The Knicks went on a 13-2 run to start the second half and led 81-64 after Brunson's three-point play. The Bulls got back into it, with DeRozan scoring 15 in the quarter, and pulled within four early in the fourth.

Advertisement

A dunk by Anunoby and 3 by Brunson made it 112-103. Brunson also nailed a step-back 3 off a nasty crossover to bump New York's lead to 117-104 with 5:45 remaining.

Brunson torched the Bulls 24 in the first half as the Knicks grabbed a 68-62 lead.

Advertisement

He made 4 of 5 3-pointers, including one with about a minute left to make it a nine-point game before things took a wild turn in the closing seconds. Vucevic nailed one from the top of the key with six seconds remaining. White then stole the inbounds and set a franchise single-season record with his 205th 3 when he pulled up from the wing, and DiVincenzo hit a halfcourt heave to send New York to the locker room up by six.

Before the game, Chicago coach Billy Donovan said he had not been contacted by Kentucky about replacing John Calipari and insisted his “total commitment” is with the Bulls. He acknowledged he was flattered by the speculation.

Advertisement

“You always are, right? But I haven’t spoken to anybody," he said.

Donovan was an assistant at Kentucky under Rick Pitino and coached Florida to NCAA championships in 2006 and 2007. He left in 2015 to coach the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015 and is in his fourth season with the Bulls.

Advertisement

Chicago guard Ayo Dosunmu (bruised right quadriceps) missed the game. Donovan wasn't sure how long he will be out.

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

a minute ago
NCB nabs Jaffer Sadiq

Who Is Jaffer Sadiq

2 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

5 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Justin Langer

Langer on Rohit Sharma

8 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

9 minutes ago
Border

Is Border 2 In Works?

10 minutes ago
You Asked For It, Now Pay: SC To Gautam Navlakha on Rs 1.6 Cr Bill For Security During House Arrest

SC to Gautam Navlakha

12 minutes ago
Sreeleela, Sivakarthikeyan

Sreeleela-Siva Groove

12 minutes ago
Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

16 minutes ago
Nana Patole Car Accident

Nana Patole Car Accident

17 minutes ago
Vijay on GOAT set in Russia

Vijay's Viral Video

18 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia in Paiyaa

Tamannaah Revisits Paiyaa

19 minutes ago
Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil On Aavesham

19 minutes ago
iPhone

Apple India

20 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Katchatheevu Issue

24 minutes ago
education news, students, exam

NIFT Admit Cards Out

25 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Pacer Prasad's BIG 3

26 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 13 hours ago

  5. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo