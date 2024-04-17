Updated April 16th, 2024 at 18:27 IST
NBA Playoff picture: How to watch Lakers vs Pelicans Live Streaming, scores, injuries, predictions
The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the New Orleans Pelicans for the seventh seed in Western Conference and a playoff berth in the first game of NBA Play-in 2024.
The Los Angeles Lakers are all set to square off against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of NBA Play-in 2024. The winner of the encounter will progress to the first round of NBA playoffs as the seventh seed in Western Conference and will face the defending champions Denver Nuggets.
Los Angeles Lakers injury report
Heading into the all important clash, Los Angeles Lakers are sweating over star center Anthony Davis' health. LeBron James is also struggling with a knee injury but is expected to play in the clash.
New Orleans pelicans injury report
The New Orleans Pelicans have the entire roster fit entering into Tuesday's play-in encounter against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Predictions
Winner - Los Angeles Lakers
The first NBA Play-in game is expected to be an intense affair but given the way LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers trounced over the same opposition on Sunday, it is hard to foresee how Pelicans overcome the Lakers.
Lakers vs Pelicans Odds
The New Orleans Pelicans are entering into the NBA Play-in encounter against the Los Angeles Lakers as 1.5 point favorites. These odds are according to BetMGM.
New Orleans Pelicans odds: +1.5 (-120)
Los Angeles Lakers odds: -1.5 (+100)
Where is the Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Play-in match?
The NBA Play-in encounter between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans will take place at the Smoothie Kings Center in New Orleans.
When is the Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Play-in match?
The NBA Play-in match for the seventh seed in western conference between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans will take place on Tuesday April 16th at 7:30 PM ET (April 17th, 5:00 AM, IST)
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Live Streaming in India?
Fans can watch the New Oreans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watchLos Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA Live Streaming in India on
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Live Streaming in USA?
People can catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA Live Streaming in USA on SlingTV and the NBA League Pass. The Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA live telecast will take place on TNT.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Live Streaming in UK?
Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Live Streaming in Australia?
People living down under can watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.
Published April 16th, 2024 at 14:50 IST