The Miami Heat are all set to square off against the Chicago Bulls in the ultimate Play-in game of NBA 2024. The Miami Heat are coming in the encounter on the back of losing a close thriller against the Philadelphia 76ers 105-104.

Chicago Bulls on the other hand are comin into this tie after a solid victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The winner of this win or go home match will advance to the NBA Playoffs as the eight seed in Eastern Conference NBA Standings and will face the Boston Celtics in the first round of NBA Playoffs 2024.

Miami Heat injury report

The biggest concern for the Miami Heat is that their star player Jimmy Butler has been sidelined for several weeks and is all set to miss the clash against Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls injury report

While for Chicago Bulls, Lonzo Ball is out for the season and Alex Caruso is day-to-day but is otherwise expected to play.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Predictions

Winner - Miami Heat

Despite Jimmy Butler's injury, the Miami Heat have enough in their roster to beat the Chicago Bulls. With Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, the Heat are still fancied.

Heat vs Bulls Odds

Bulls vs. Heat spread: Miami -2.5

Bulls vs. Heat over/under: 205.5 points

Bulls vs. Heat money line: Chicago +108, Miami -128

CHI: The Bulls had a minus-1.4 point differential during the regular season

MIA: The Heat were 32-20 against Eastern Conference foes in 2023-24

Where is the Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls NBA Play-in match?

The NBA Play-in encounter between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

When is the Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls NBA Play-in match?

The NBA Play-in match for the seventh seed in western conference between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls will take place on Friday April 19th at 7:00 PM ET (April 20th, 4:30 AM, IST)

How to watch Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls NBA Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls, NBA Live Streaming in India on

How to watch Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls NBA Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls, NBA Live Streaming in USA on SlingTV or Fubo TV and the NBA League Pass. The Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls, NBA live telecast will take place on ESPN.

How to watch Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls NBA Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls, NBA Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls NBA Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls, NBA Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.