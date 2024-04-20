Sacramento Kings take on the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Play-in | Image:AP

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Sacramento Kings at the Smoothie Kings Center in New Orleans in this win or go home match in the NBA Play-in 2024. New Orleans Pelicans come into this tie after suffering loss against the Los Angeles Lakers for the 7th seed play-in. Sacramento Kings on the other hand blew out Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the elimination game. The winner of the play-in game between New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings will qualify as the eighth seed in Western Conference NBA standings and will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of NBA Playoffs 2024.

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The New Orleans Pelicans will definitely be concerned for the health of their star player Zion Williamson. Williamson is out with Hamstring injury for the Pelicans.

Sacramento Kings injury report

For the clash against New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings will miss both Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter to long term injuries.

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans Predictions

Winner - Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings are the favorites to win because they feel like the more balanced unit out of the two. Especially with Zion Williamson out, it is hard to trust the Pels.

Pelicans vs Kings Odds

Kings vs. Pelicans spread: Sacramento -1.5

Kings vs. Pelicans over/under: 210 points

Kings vs. Pelicans money line: Sacramento -122, New Orleans +103

SAC: The Kings are 43-40 against the spread this season.

NO: The Pelicans are 44-38-1 against the spread this season.

Kings vs. Pelicans picks: See picks at SportsLine

Where is the Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Play-in match?

The NBA Play-in encounter between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

When is the Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Play-in match?

The NBA Play-in match for the seventh seed in western conference between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls will take place on Friday April 19th at 9:30 PM ET (April 20th, 7:00 AM, IST)

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA Live Streaming in India on

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA Live Streaming in USA on SlingTV or Fubo TV and the NBA League Pass. The Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA live telecast will take place on TNT.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.