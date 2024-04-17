Advertisement

There is once again concern around Anthony Davis fitness as Los Angeles Lakers are all set to visit the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-in clash at the Smoothie Kings Center in New Orleans on Tuesday, April 16th (Wednesday Morning, IST).

Los Angeles Lakers star center Anthony Davis struggles with injuries has been frustrating for the Lakers fans and his recent injury has cast some doubts over his availability for the clash against Pelicans.

Advertisement

The winner of the game between New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers will clinch the seventh seed in the NBA western conference standings and face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of NBA Playoffs 2024.

Also Read | NBA Playoff picture: How to watch Lakers vs Pelicans Live Streaming

Advertisement

Anthony Davis Recent Injury Concern

The latest injury concern related to Anthony Davis came in Los Angeles Lakers' final regular season game against New Orleans Pelicans.

Advertisement

Davis went off the game midway as he experienced severe pain due to back spasms. Davis went inside the locker room and the Lakers were left without their star center for most of the tie.

Anthony Davis went back to the locker room after an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/qKT6K4wl1Y — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA)

Fortunately for the Lakers, LeBron James scored a triple-double to lead them over the line against the Pelicans and set up an NBA Play-in rematch.

Also Read | NBA Playoff picture: How to watch Kings vs Warriors

Advertisement

Anthony Davis Injury status for the clash against New Orleans Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers are yet to publish a medical update on Anthony Davis' back spasms.

Advertisement

But Anthony Davis was quick to shrug off any doubts regarding his fitness and confirmed post game against Pelicans that he will 100% play in the NBA play-in matchup.

Additionally Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham confirmed that Anthony Davis was struggling from back spasms and hip spasms for some time now. Further he clarified that the injury was nothing major and remained optimistic of his return for the match against Pelicans.