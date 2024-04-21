Advertisement

In a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals, the number one seed Boston Celtics will take on the number eight seed Miami Heat at the TD Garden in game 1 of NBA playoffs round 1.

The Boston Celtics come into this encounter with the best record of any team in the entire NBA and are clearly the favorites to get the win. But like the Miami Heat showed in their trip to the NBA finals last season, they are a team that can never be underestimated

Advertisement

Boston Celtics injury report

Luke Cornet is the only player that has been listed out for the Boston Celtics as they kickstart their NBA playoffs 2024 journey with an essentially fit roster

Advertisement

Miami Heat injury report

The Miami Heat are in all sorts of trouble as their star man Jimmy Butler is sidelined for several weeks due to a knee injury. Additionally, guard Terry Rozier is also out for the Heat with a neck injury.

Advertisement

Also Read |James SHOCKS NBA with a 33-feet Buzzer Beater in Lakers loss to Nuggets

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Predictions

Winner - Boston Celtics

While Miami Heat might have had the Boston Celtic’s numbers last season during playoffs, this year the Celtics are arguably the best team in NBA. With their stars like Jayson Tattum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jalen Green all fit and firing the Celtics are a force to be reckoned with. To make things worse, Miami Heat are without playoff Jimmy. Hence a Boston Celtics victory feels inevitable.

Advertisement

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Odds

Spread: Boston (-14)

Advertisement

Moneyline: Boston (-1148); Miami (+711)

Total Over/Under: 208.5

Advertisement

Series Winner: Boston (-3000); Miami (+1300)

These odds are based on BetMGM

Advertisement

Also Read | Timberwolves take down Suns 120-95 in Game 1 behind 33 points

Where is the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA playoffs match?

Advertisement

The NBA Playoff encounter between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will take place at the TD Garden in Boston.

When is the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA playoffs match?

The NBA Playoff match between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will take place on Sunday, April 21, 1:00 PM ET (April 21, 10:30 PM IST)

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA playoffs Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA playoffs Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat, NBA playoffs Live Streaming in USA on ESPN+. The Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat, NBA playoffs live telecast will take place on ABC.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA playoffs Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat, NBA playoffs Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA playoffs Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat, NBA playoffs Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.