Advertisement

Minnesota Timberwolves star point guard Anthony Edwards has brutally trolled Phoenix Suns and NBA superstar Kevin Durant after Edwards' Timberwolved embarrased the Suns in the first round of NBA Playoffs by sweeping them 4-0.

Anthony Edwards was undeniably the best player of the series in which a lot was expected from the Phoenix Suns star duo Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Advertisement

Edwards scored an amazing 40 points in game 4 of the series away at the Footprint Center as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 122-116 and eliminate them in this year's NBA Playoffs.

ANTHONY EDWARDS ELEVATES FOR THE BLOCK ON DEVIN BOOKER 😤pic.twitter.com/pIm0QvBEoL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints)

Kevin Durant amassed 33 points for his side his but his performances throughout the four games weren't enough against an inspired Timberwolves.

Also Read | Edwards scores 40 points as Timberwolves sweep Suns

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards Brutally Trolls Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant have both been selected into the USA Men's Basketball team that will take part in the Paris Olympics 2024. Both the players will be teammates over the summer and Anthony Edwards has assured that the two time NBA Champion won't find it easy.

Advertisement

After the victory, Anthony Edwards was selected to speak on court for his post match reaction. Talking to Inside Guys, Anthony Edwards said he was gearing up to talk trash with the 13-time all-star.

“I love that guy man and I'm excited to play with him this summer. Talk a little trash and let him know, I sent him home," joked Edwards.

Advertisement

ANTHONY EDWARDS MY GOODNESS 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/uggJP3zKPj — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports)

Also Read | Knicks take a 3-1 series lead over the 76ers behind Brunson’s 47 points

Advertisement

Kevin Durant on Anthony Edwards

Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards share a great friendship off the court and his comments doesn't seem to have fazed KD as he shared his admiration of Edwards.

Advertisement

“I am so impressed man, so impressed with him, (he's) my favorite player to watch. Just grown so much since he came into the league. His love for the game just shines bright and that's one of the reasons I like him the most”, said Durant on Edwards.

Anthony Edwards and Minnesota Timberwolves have now progressed to the Western Conference Semi finals and await the winner of Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers first round series to know their opponent.

Advertisement