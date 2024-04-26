NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 3 odds, predictions, injury, live streaming

Advertisement

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers are all set to go neck and neck in game 3 of the NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center with their first round series tied 1-1. The game 2 in Los Angeles saw, the Clippers endure a horrid scoring night as the Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd cooked up a perfect defensive game plan to steal a game at Clippers home 96-93.

Game 3 in Dallas promises to be another intense affair in what is touted as the most even playoff matchup in the first round. The Mavericks will want Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to continue the way they are playing while the Clippers will want the returning Kawhi Leonard to work in tandem with James Harden and Paul George.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Heading into the series, the Dallas Mavericks had the luxury of having their entire roster fit. But in the first two games they have been plagued with injuries. Their center Daniel Gaffors is struggling with back issues and has been listed Day-to-Day. Sixth man and veteran Tim Hardaway Jr has been ruled out for game 3.

LA Clippers injury report

Kawhi Leonard has only just returned from injury and he has been listed as questionable for the contest.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Predictions

Winner - Dallas Mavericks

Given the way the first two games have panned out deciding a winner between these two is probably the toughest thing right now but given recent form, Dallas Mavericks are only just ahead of LA Clippers.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Odds

Moneyline (ML): Clippers +162 (bet $100 to win $162) | Mavericks -194 (bet $194 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Clippers +4.5 (-108) | Mavericks -4.5 (-112)

Over/Under (O/U): 211.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Where is the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 3 match?

The NBA Playoff game 3 encounter between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

When is the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 3 match?

The game 3 clash between Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will be held on April 26 8 p.m. ET (April 27 5:30 a.m IST)

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 3 Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 3,NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 3, NBA playoffs Live Streaming in USA on Fubo TV. The Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers , NBA playoffs live telecast will take place on ESPN.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 3, NBA playoffs Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game 3, NBA playoffs Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.