The Milwaukee Bucks NBA season started with a lot of expectations and potential with the signing of Damian Lillard. But as the season progressed the Bucks struggled to live up to their expectations and their championship aspirations have continued to take hits.

In a fresh blow to the Milwaukee Bucks championship aspirations, their star man Giannis Antetokounmpo has reportedly been ruled out of the game one of their NBA playoffs first round tie against the Indiana Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Blow

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been struggling with a calf injury for the past couple weeks and missed the Milwaukee Bucks last few games in NBA regular season.

The Bucks management was confident of getting Giannis back in time for the playoffs round 1 clash against the Indiana Pacers.

But as reported by Shams Charania of the Athletic, sources have confirmed that the Bucks superstar is doubtful for game one against the Pacers.

Update on an All-NBA star ahead of playoffs:



Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is rehabbing daily but there's some real doubt for his status to begin series vs. Pacers on Sunday, sources say. Although Giannis has rare recovery ability, he's very much up in the air for Game 1. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania)

Giannis' Near Miss

Despite the concerning injury news, Milwaukee Bucks management and fans will be pleased to know that Giannis' injury could've been much much worse.

In the Bucks regular season game against Boston Celtics, Giannis suddenly went down holding his left leg. It was revealed that the center had a left calf strain and avoided damaging his Achilles tendon by a whisker.

He’s a freak. He’s the greatest player alive. pic.twitter.com/TQNlB8dogD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks)

If Giannis would've damaged his Achilles tendon then he wouldn't have just missed this year's playoff but potentially majority of next season's regular season action as well.

While nothing has been confirmed as of now, Doc Rivers during Bucks game against Orlando Magic refused to give a timeline on the Greek Freak's return.

How will Bucks cope without Giannis?

The absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a massive blow to the Milwaukee Bucks especially against a team that are one of the fastest offenses in the league.

The biggest problem for the Bucks is that they don't have a solid replacement for their franchise player. In his absence under Doc RIvers, the Bucks are 3-3 and have struggled to cope against dominant offenses.