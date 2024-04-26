Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Is Bucks All-Star set to miss NBA playoffs game 3 vs Pacers?

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking towards an injury crisis as there is no confirmation whether their All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be back to face the Indiana Pacers in crucial game 3 in the NBA Playoffs round 1.

Milwaukee Bucks will make the trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face the Indiana Pacers in game 3 and game 4 with the playoff series finely poised at 1-1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been missing from action due to Calf stain and missed the first two games of the Playoff series. In his absence, the Bucks cruised to victory in game 1 with Damian Lillard scoring 36 points in the first half. But in the second game an inspired Pascal Siakam scored 37 points as the Indiana Pacers stole a game at Milwaukee with their dominant 125-108 victory.

Pascal Siakam COOKED in Game 2.



he's the second player in franchise history to score 35+ points in consecutive playoff games (Reggie Miller). pic.twitter.com/gF5JysTaKI — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers)

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update

As the series shifts to Indiana for games 3 and 4 it is vital for the Bucks to steal a game and regain their home court advantage.

For the massive encounter the Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for the match against Indiana Pacers.

It's time for Bucks basketball! pic.twitter.com/CKQYDG9LDa — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks)

Giannis has been missing from action from the last couple of weeks and given the extent of his injury it remains difficult for him to return for game 3. A genuine concern for the Bucks staffs and fans will be that Giannis Antetokounmpo can go on to miss the entire round 1 series.

Bucks sweating over Khris Middleton fitness

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has confirmed that he is not sure whether Khris Middleton will make it back in time for game 3 against the Indiana Pacers or not.

Khris Middleton sprained his right ankle during game 2 against Indiana Pacers and missed practice with the team on Thurday.

There could be a possibility that Milwaukee Bucks enter into game 3 with only