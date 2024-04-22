Advertisement

A must see game 2 of NBA Playoffs will feature LeBron Jamed and Anthony Davis search for redemption as they gear up for the Los Angeles Lakers second encounter against the Denver Nuggets in the mile high city. Despite the Lakers starting strong in game 1 of round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, the defending champions once again came back in the third and fourth quarter to emerge victorious 114-103.

The win meant that the Denver Nuggets have now won nine straight games against the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Game 2 on horizon, Lakers fans will be hoping that their team are able to overcome the slump otherwise they stare at the brink of exit if they go 2-0 down in the series.

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

The Los Angeles Lakers are not expected to have any significant absentees heading into Game 2. Jared Vanderbilt has been out for some time and Anthony Davis is on a day-to-day basis. LeBron James has been listed probable.

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Denver Nuggets also are not facing any significant injury concerns heading into game 2.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Predictions

Winner - Los Angeles Lakers

It is extremely hard to foresee a way through for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets considering the recent history between the two sides. But this time, the Lakers might be an improved matchup for the Champions. If they are able to overcome their shooting slumps as the game progresses then they do stand a chance of beating the Champions.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Odds

Moneyline (ML): Lakers +240 (bet $100 to win $240) | Nuggets -300 (bet $300 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Lakers +7.5 (-110) | Nuggets -7.5 (-110)

Over/Under (O/U): 223.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Where is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs match?

The NBA Playoff game 2 match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets take place at the Ball Arena in Denver.

When is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs match?

The NBA Playoff game 2 match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will take place on Monday, April 21, 10:00 PM ET (April 23, 7:30 AM IST)

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets ,NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs Live Streaming in USA on Fubo TV. The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs live telecast will take place on TNT.

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.