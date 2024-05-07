Updated May 7th, 2024 at 08:14 IST
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: Minnesota lead Denver by 15
The NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semi Finals game 2 will witness Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets take on Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball arena. Catch the live updates from Nuggets vs Timberwolves instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
- Sports
- 4 min read
8: 14 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: Boy oh boy do the Denver Nuggets find themselves in deep deep trouble? The Nuggets have missed 8 straight field goal attempts as Minnesota went on a 18-3 run to extend their lead to 15 points. Nuggets are forced into their third timeout of the game early on in the second quarter. 9:21 remaining in the period and Michael Malone has a big problem.
8: 07 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: The first quarter has come to an end, one in which Minnesota Timberwolves much like game 1 kept shooting hot and at the same time suffocating Denver Nuggets on the defensive end of the floor. KAT has 11 points at the end of quarter for Ti,mberwolves while Aaron Gordon has 13 for Nuggets. Timberwolves are leading game 2 by 8 points at the end of first quarter.
7: 58 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: The Minnesota Timberwolves have made life difficult for the defending champions early on in the first quarter and lead by five points after Anthony Edwards layup. As the official called a foul, Michael Malone for was livid at the referee and stormed the court to have a word with the official. Malone definitely did lash out over the referee. A timeout is called for Nuggets with 3:21 to go in first corner.
7: 48 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: The Minnesota Timberwolves have the edge at the beginning of the first quarter as they have soared to a three point advantage over the Denver Nuggets. Denver headcoach Michael Malone is forced into the first timeout of the season. 6:49 to go in the first quarter.
7: 42 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: The tipoff was one by Denver Nuggets who scored through Aaron Gordon with the first possession of the game to kickstart the proceedings. Timberwolves answered back throuh Karl-Anthony Towns and McDaniels instantly.
7: 23 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: The much anticipated game 2 of this Western Conference Semi Finals is about to tip off soon.
7: 21 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: Here is the starting 5 for Minnesota Timberwolves for game 2 against Denver Nuggets
Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Mike Conley, Karl-Anthony Towns
7: 16 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: Here is the Denver Nuggets starting five for game 2 against Minnesota Timberwolves
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Cardwell-Pope
7: 10 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: The Minnesota Timberwolves enter into game 2 against Denver without facing any significant injury absentees.
7: 05 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: The Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray is listed as questionable for the contest owing to his left calf strain. But Murray is still anticipated to play in the tournament. Apart from Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets don’t have any significant injury concerns.
6: 55 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: Here is what the odds say for the series between Nuggets and Timberwolves
Opening series odds: Nuggets -185, Wolves +155
Series odds after Game 1: Wolves -120, Nuggets +100
6: 42 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: Anthony Edwards has been the biggest rising star this season. Edwards has simply been sensational for Timberwolves and after his decisive game 1 performance he drew comparisons with Michael Jordan. Will Edwards have his say once again to guide Timberwolves past Nuggets.
6: 40 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: The Minnesota Timberwolves were simply sensational in game 1 of this round 2 series as they stunned the defending champions to steal a game at their home court. Heading into game 2, it will be intriguing to see whether Nikola Jokic can lead the Denver Nuggets fightback before the series shifts to Minnesota.
6: 36 IST, May 7th 2024
NBA Playoffs, Nuggets vs Timberwolves game 2 Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves in game 2 of NBA Western Conference Semi Finals. Stay tuned at republicworld.com to catch all the live action.
Published May 7th, 2024 at 06:46 IST