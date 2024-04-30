Los Angeles Lakers make their STANCE clear: They want LeBron James back and with Bronny

Advertisement

It felt like the end of an era when LeBron James left the court at the Ball arena in the mile high city of Denver, as the Los Angeles Lakers crashed out in the first round of their NBA Playoffs series against Denver Nuggets.

But in recent reports, it has come to light that LeBron James might be staying at Los Angeles Lakers for some more time as Jeanie Buss - the owner of Lakers is willing to offer him a new contract.

Advertisement

As Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray sank another game winner against the Los Angeles Lakers to eliminate the most successful team, many doubts were looming whether this was the last of King James in

JAMAL TO SEAL THE DEAL pic.twitter.com/HgpSumWvR9 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets)

This is the second year running, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James have crashed out against the Denver Nuggets. While they got swept against, Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals last season, this year they managed to avoid being swept by winning game 4 but were not able to prevent a defeat in game 5.

ALSO READ | NBA Playoffs: Murray game winner

Advertisement

Lakers to offer new deal to LeBron

According to the Athletic, Los Angeles Lakers won't let LeBron James leave as owner Jeanie Buss is open to offering the NBA's all time leading scorer a three year $164 Million deal to extend his stint to nine years with the franchise.

Advertisement

Get them out of their seats, King pic.twitter.com/1nmnl4xLXG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers)

LeBron will be entering the player option in his contract and will have the option to either walk out or play his seventh season in Purple and Gold.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | NBA Playoffs: Shai led OKC Thunder sweep New Orlean Pelicans 4-0

A Bronny James and LeBron link up on the cards

The Lakers front office seems like they are ready to offer LeBron James the house as in a move to convince LeBron James they are seriously looking into the possibility of drafting his son Bronny James in the NBA draft in June.

LeBron James had earlier expressed his desire to play his last season in the NBA with his son or against his son.

Advertisement

There is still however silence from LeBron James' camp over these reports, neither have any rumblings come out.