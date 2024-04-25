Advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the brink after a Jamal Murray buzzer beater handed Denver Nuggets a 2-0 first round playoff series lead. LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers will now host the Denver Nuggets for games 3 and 4 of the NBA Playoff as the series shifts to Los Angeles.

In both the games, the Los Angeles Lakers have started the proceedings brightly and been in front in the first three quarters but two consecutive fourth quarter collapses mean that the Lakers fear getting swept by the Denver Nuggets once again. Hence game 3 is a must win for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

In a massive boost to the Los Angeles Lakers fortune, their key player Jared Vanderbilt can reportedly be fit for Game 3. Vanderbilt hasn’t played for the Lakers since February. Apart from this there will not be any significant absentees for the Lakers.

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Denver Nuggets also are not facing any significant injury concerns heading into game 3.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game 3 predictions

Winner - Los Angeles Lakers

This is do or die for the Los Angeles Lakers. If they have any hopes remaining of besting Denver in this series then they have to pull up their A game for nut just three quarters but all the four quarters in Game 3. Denver Nuggets won’t have it easy at the Staples Center and hence a Lakers win feels on the cards.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Odds

Points: 25.5 (over odds: -110)

Rebounds: 12.5 (over odds: -122)

Assists: 2.5 (over odds: -130)

Made 3-Pointers: 0.5 (over odds: -102)

Where is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs match?

The NBA Playoff game 3 match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets take place at the Staples center in LA, California.

When is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs match?

The NBA Playoff game 3 match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will take place on Thursday, April 25, 10:00 PM ET (April 26, 7:30 AM IST)

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets ,NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in USA on Sling. The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 live telecast will take place on TNT.

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.

