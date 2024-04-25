Updated April 25th, 2024 at 19:26 IST
NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs Nuggets game 3 live streaming, odds, preview, injury report, picks, and more
Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets at home in game 3 of the first round NBA Playoffs series. Here's how to watch, odds, injury report and more.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the brink after a Jamal Murray buzzer beater handed Denver Nuggets a 2-0 first round playoff series lead. LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers will now host the Denver Nuggets for games 3 and 4 of the NBA Playoff as the series shifts to Los Angeles.
In both the games, the Los Angeles Lakers have started the proceedings brightly and been in front in the first three quarters but two consecutive fourth quarter collapses mean that the Lakers fear getting swept by the Denver Nuggets once again. Hence game 3 is a must win for the Lakers.
Advertisement
Los Angeles Lakers injury report
In a massive boost to the Los Angeles Lakers fortune, their key player Jared Vanderbilt can reportedly be fit for Game 3. Vanderbilt hasn’t played for the Lakers since February. Apart from this there will not be any significant absentees for the Lakers.
Advertisement
Denver Nuggets injury report
The Denver Nuggets also are not facing any significant injury concerns heading into game 3.
Advertisement
Also Read | Miami Heat star BRUTALLY TROLLS Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets game 3 predictions
Winner - Los Angeles Lakers
This is do or die for the Los Angeles Lakers. If they have any hopes remaining of besting Denver in this series then they have to pull up their A game for nut just three quarters but all the four quarters in Game 3. Denver Nuggets won’t have it easy at the Staples Center and hence a Lakers win feels on the cards.
Advertisement
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Odds
Points: 25.5 (over odds: -110)
Advertisement
Rebounds: 12.5 (over odds: -122)
Assists: 2.5 (over odds: -130)
Advertisement
Made 3-Pointers: 0.5 (over odds: -102)
Also Read | NBA stays SILENT on Racism controversy in Pacers vs Bucks during playoff
Advertisement
Where is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs match?
The NBA Playoff game 3 match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets take place at the Staples center in LA, California.
Advertisement
When is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs match?
The NBA Playoff game 3 match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will take place on Thursday, April 25, 10:00 PM ET (April 26, 7:30 AM IST)
Advertisement
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in India?
Fans can watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets ,NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.
Advertisement
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in USA?
People can catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in USA on Sling. The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 live telecast will take place on TNT.
Advertisement
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in UK?
Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.
Advertisement
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in Australia?
People living down under can watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA playoffs game 3 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 25th, 2024 at 19:26 IST