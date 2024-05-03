Advertisement

Luka Doncic played through knee soreness and cold as he dropped 35-10-7 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles to hand Dallas Mavericks a 3-2 lead in NBA Playoffs first round series after blowing out the LA Clippers 123-93 in game 5 on Tuesday night.

Heading into game 6 at the American Airlines Center, Dallas Mavericks have a chance to close out the series against LA Clippers at home and progress to the Western Conference Semi Finals where they will face the OKC Thunder.

Luka lit up LA ✨ He finished with a series best 35 points in last night’s win. @luka7doncic // #OneForDallas pic.twitter.com/3vb6fjKtqb — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs)

If Dallas Mavericks want to progress to the next round and close out the series at home, they will want Luka Doncic fit, if not fit then atleast ready to have a impact on the game.

Luka Doncic Injury Update

Despite his heroics in game 5, the extent of Luka Doncic's injury is still unknown. Hence, even though the expectation is that Luka Doncic will play the game but nothing can be said for sure. Luka Doncic had further admitted post the game that his knee was not great and he will have to take care of his knee and wait and see.

As it turns out, Dallas Mavericks fans can feel a bit better about their chances going into game 6 as Luka Doncic isn't even listed in the injury report this time round. In the last few games, Luka Doncic was listed as questionable and probable on injury reports. But his absence on the injury report for game 6 does come as a surprise and one that will boost Dallas Mavericks' hope.

Luka Doncic is not listed on the Dallas Mavericks' injury report for Game 6 after being listed with a right knee sprain in recent games. https://t.co/1AXiKtA7eB — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth)

In the latest injury report by the Dallas Mavericks, Oliver Maxence Prosper and Tim Hardaway Jr have been listed out for the game 6 owing to ankle injuries for both.

Dallas Mavericks with an opportunity to close out in 6

When the Dallas Mavericks face the LA Clippers at home for game 6, they can right the wrongs of 2020 and 2021 as they have an opportunity to eliminate the Clippers with a win at the American Airlines Center.

Paul George and James Harden are expected to come out fighting in what promises to be a close encounter and the Mavericks will need Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to perform otherwise they risk letting the series go to Game 7.