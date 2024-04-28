Updated April 28th, 2024 at 13:32 IST
Luka Doncic Injury Update: Should Mavericks be concerned about superstar's availabilty vs Clippers?
Luka Doncic picked up a right ankle soreness in game 3 of NBA playoffs between Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers. Here's the injury update on Luka Doncic
There is a genuine concern around Luka Doncic's fitness ahead of Dallas Mavericks encounter with the LA Clippers in the game 4 of NBA playoffs round one series at the American Airlines Center.
The Dallas Mavericks are leading the series 2-1 after suffocating the LA Clippers in a 101-90 victory during game 3 in Dallas.
However, a concerning moment came in the first quarter of the match when Dallas Mavericks' superstar guard Luka Doncic was forced to leave the field and go back to the dressing room after picking up a knock on the right knee.
The Mavs fans were left with their hearts in the mouth as the Slovenian is unquestionably pivotal for Dallas if they want to progress to the next round.
But fortunately for Mavericks supporters and staff, Luka Doncic did return to the game and completed the match by leading Mavericks to victory by scoring 22 points 10 rebounds and 9 assists.
Luka Doncic Injury Update
Despite the face that Luka Donic finished the NBA playoffs game 2 clash against LA Clippers, Dallas Mavericks don't want to take any chances with their star guard.
Heading into game 4, the Dallas Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as questionable. But the Mavs fans shouldn't call for panic stations just yet because this continues a long term tactic of Mavericks to list their players questionable even in the slightest doubts this season.
Unless something dramatic happens, Luka Doncic is highly likely to play game 4 against the LA Clippers. Apart from Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks' sixth man Tim Hardaway Jr missed game 3 due to right ankle sprain and is doubtful for game 4. Rookie Charles Omax Prosper is listed as out.
Tensions Building Up
The game 3 clash between LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks saw tensions at an all time high between the two franchises. Dallas Mavericks' PJ Washington and LA Clippers Russel Westbrook were ejected from the game after a scuffle.
As game 4 approaches the expectation is that the series might be close to blowing up any time soon as the animosity between the two sides is increasing.
Published April 28th, 2024 at 13:26 IST