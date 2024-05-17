Advertisement

The New York Knicks will visit Indiana Pacers for Game 6 of Eastern Conference Semi Finals with a chance to close out the series and progress to face Boston Celtics in the next round. The Knicks are leading the series 3-2 and have positioned themselves nicely after their blowout victory over Indiana Pacers. But the Pacers at home are expected to come out firing and force a Game 7.

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks have ran into major injury concerns as their key players in Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovich and OG Anunoby have all been ruled out of game 6 against Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers don’t have any significant absentees in their squad ahead of Game 6.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 6 Predictions

Winner - Indiana Pacers

The New York Knicks came out dominant and absolutely smoked Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs round 2 series. But even though, New York knicks are favored to advance to the Conference Finals, the Indiana Pacers will certainly have a pride performance at home and force Game 7.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 6 Odds

spread: Indiana -6.5

over/under: 215.5 points

money line: Indiana -250, New York +205

NY: 50-42-1 ATS this year

IND: 25-19-2 ATS at home this year

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers series schedule

Games Location Date/Time TV/Streaming Game 1 Madison Square Garden, New York Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 2 Madison Square Garden, New York Wednesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 3 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+ Game 4 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Sunday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+ Game 5 Madison Square Garden, New York Tuesday, May 14 at TBD TNT, truTV Game 6(If necessary) Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Friday, May 17 at TBD ESPN,ESPN + Game 7(If necessary) Madison Square Garden, New York Sunday, May 19 at TBD TBD

Where is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6?

The NBA Playoff game 6 match between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

When is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 match?

The NBA Playoff game 6 match between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place on Friday, May 17th, 8:30 PM ET PM ET (May 18, 6:00 AM IST)

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in USA on ESPN+. The New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 live telecast will take place on ESPN.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.

