The Indiana Pacers blew out injury ravaged New York Knicks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Semi Finals series 21-89 to tie the series 2-2 going into Game 5 at the Madison Square Garden. The New York knicks at home court will want to protect their home court in the all important Game 5.

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks have ran into major injury concerns as their key players in Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovich and OG Anunoby have all been ruled out of game 5 against Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers injury report

Indiana Pacers star Point Gaurd, Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable for the Game 5 matchup vs the New York Knicks.

heading back to the Big Apple for Game 5 😤 pic.twitter.com/zZ1vYtYZuG — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers)



New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 5 Predictions

Winner - New York Knicks

Despite the injury concerns, the New York Knicks at home in Madison Square Garden are expected to have a big game and take this Playoffs series by the scruff of its neck and take the lead in Game 5. Indiana Pacers will come out swinging but New York Knicks should have enough at home.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 5 Odds

New York is -145 on the moneyline. Indiana is +120.

The over/under for the game is set at 216.5 points.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers series schedule

Games Location Date/Time TV/Streaming Game 1 Madison Square Garden, New York Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 2 Madison Square Garden, New York Wednesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 3 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+ Game 4 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Sunday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+ Game 5 Madison Square Garden, New York Tuesday, May 14 at TBD TNT, truTV Game 6 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Friday, May 17 at TBD TBD Game 7(If necessary) Madison Square Garden, New York Sunday, May 19 at TBD TBD

Where is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 5?

The NBA Playoff game 5 match between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

When is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 5 match?

The NBA Playoff game 5 match between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place on Friday, May 14th, 8:00 PM ET PM ET (May 15, 5:30 AM IST)

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in USA on truTV. The New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 5 live telecast will take place on TNT.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.