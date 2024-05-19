Updated May 19th, 2024 at 15:38 IST
NBA Playoffs Knicks vs Pacers Game 7 Preview: New York and Indiana lock horns in the Ultimate Game
Here is a detailed preview of NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semi Finals game 7 between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will lock horns in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi Finals at the Madison Square Garden. “It’s the Ultimate Game” as Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle called it after their Game 6 victory. Heading into the final game, both New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have a genuine shot at facing Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
New York Knicks injury report
The New York Knicks have ran into major injury concerns as their key players in Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovich and OG Anunoby have all been ruled out of game 7 against Indiana Pacers. In a massive blow Josh Hart has also been ruled as questionable for Game 7.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Indiana Pacers don’t have any significant absentees in their squad ahead of Game 7.
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 7 Predictions
Winner - New York Knicks
It’s Game 7, It’s the New York Knicks and that too at the Madison Square Garden. They should be the clear favorites to win this thing but the Indiana Pacers do pack a punch. If Josh Hart is out injured then the New York Knicks are in some serious trouble.
Advertisement
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 7 Odds
Moneyline (ML): Pacers +136 (bet $100 to win $136) | Knicks -162 (bet $162 to win $100)
Advertisement
Against the spread (ATS): Pacers +3.5 (-112) | Knicks -3.5 (-108)
Over/Under (O/U): 207 (O: -110 | U: -110)
Advertisement
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers series schedule
|Games
|Location
|Date/Time
|TV/Streaming
|Game 1
|Madison Square Garden, New York
|Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET
|TNT, Fubo
|Game 2
|Madison Square Garden, New York
|Wednesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET
|TNT, Fubo
|Game 3
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
|Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Game 4
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
|Sunday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET
|ABC, ESPN+
|Game 5
|Madison Square Garden, New York
|Tuesday, May 14 at TBD
|TNT, truTV
|Game 6(If necessary)
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
|Friday, May 17 at TBD
|ESPN,ESPN +
|Game 7(If necessary)
|Madison Square Garden, New York
|Sunday, May 19 at TBD
|ABC
Where is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 7?
The NBA Playoff game 7 match between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.
When is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 7 match?
The NBA Playoff game 7 match between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place on Sunday, May 20th, 3:30 PM ET PM ET (May 21, 1:00 AM IST)
How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 7 Live Streaming in India?
Fans can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.
How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 7 Live Streaming in USA?
People can catch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in USA on ESPN+. The New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 live telecast will take place on SlingTV.
How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 7 Live Streaming in UK?
Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.
How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 7 Live Streaming in Australia?
People living down under can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.
Advertisement
Published May 19th, 2024 at 15:38 IST