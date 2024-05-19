Advertisement

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will lock horns in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi Finals at the Madison Square Garden. “It’s the Ultimate Game” as Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle called it after their Game 6 victory. Heading into the final game, both New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have a genuine shot at facing Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks have ran into major injury concerns as their key players in Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovich and OG Anunoby have all been ruled out of game 7 against Indiana Pacers. In a massive blow Josh Hart has also been ruled as questionable for Game 7.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers don’t have any significant absentees in their squad ahead of Game 7.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 7 Predictions

Winner - New York Knicks

It’s Game 7, It’s the New York Knicks and that too at the Madison Square Garden. They should be the clear favorites to win this thing but the Indiana Pacers do pack a punch. If Josh Hart is out injured then the New York Knicks are in some serious trouble.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers game 7 Odds

Moneyline (ML): Pacers +136 (bet $100 to win $136) | Knicks -162 (bet $162 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Pacers +3.5 (-112) | Knicks -3.5 (-108)

Over/Under (O/U): 207 (O: -110 | U: -110)

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers series schedule

Games Location Date/Time TV/Streaming Game 1 Madison Square Garden, New York Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 2 Madison Square Garden, New York Wednesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 3 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+ Game 4 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Sunday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+ Game 5 Madison Square Garden, New York Tuesday, May 14 at TBD TNT, truTV Game 6(If necessary) Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Friday, May 17 at TBD ESPN,ESPN + Game 7(If necessary) Madison Square Garden, New York Sunday, May 19 at TBD ABC

Where is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 7?

The NBA Playoff game 7 match between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

When is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 7 match?

The NBA Playoff game 7 match between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place on Sunday, May 20th, 3:30 PM ET PM ET (May 21, 1:00 AM IST)

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 7 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 7 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in USA on ESPN+. The New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 live telecast will take place on SlingTV.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 7 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 5 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 7 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs game 6 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.