The New York Knicks will host Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semi Finals at the Madison Square Gardens. The Knicks and Pacers battled it out in game 1 and the home side only just prevailed in the end 121-117 to win by 4 points. Jalen Brunson was the star for Knicks once again with another 40 point game but the Pacers felt a little hard done towards the end as a referee mistake cost them dearly towards the end.

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks have ran into major injury concerns as their key players in Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic and Julius Randle have all been ruled out of Game 2 against Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers injury report

Pacers star rookie Benedict Mathurin is ruled out of the season due to a shoulder injury. Their star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable owing to a back injury but is expected to play.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 2 Predictions

Winner - Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have been playing a hard and traditional yet exciting brand of basketball this season. Considering how coach Rick Carlisle’s teams over the years respond to a loss in playoffs and the New York Knicks struggle with injuries, we see Pacers stealing home court and the series being tied 1-1.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Game 2 Odds

Spread: New York (-5.5)

Moneyline: New York (-210); Indiana (+175)

Total Over/Under: 220.5

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers series schedule

Games Location Date/Time TV/Streaming Game 1 Madison Square Garden, New York Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 2 Madison Square Garden, New York Wednesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET TNT, Fubo Game 3 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET ESPN, ESPN+ Game 4 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Sunday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+ Game 5 (If necessary) Madison Square Garden, New York Tuesday, May 14 at TBD TBD Game 6(If necessary) Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Friday, May 17 at TBD TBD Game 7(If necessary) Madison Square Garden, New York Sunday, May 19 at TBD TBD

Where is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs Game 2?

The NBA Playoff Game 2 match between New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

When is the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs Game 2 match?

The NBA Playoff Game 2 match between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will take place on Wednesday, May 7th, 10:00 PM ET (May 9, 5:30 AM IST)

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs Game 2 Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming in India on Jio Cinema app and NBA League Pass. People can also watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers, NBA Live broadcast in India on Sports18.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs Game 2 Live Streaming in USA?

People can catch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs Game 2 Live Streaming in USA on Fubo. The New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs Game 2 live telecast will take place on TNT.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs Game 2 Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can watch the NBA Play-in match New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs Game 2 Live Streaming on the NBA League Pass app.

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs Game 2 Live Streaming in Australia?

People living down under can watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA playoffs Game 2 Live Streaming in Australia on the NBA League Pass app.