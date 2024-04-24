Advertisement

In a shocking incident, it has been reported that the NBA failed to take any action and stayed silent against the Milwaukee Bucks fans who racially insulted the family member of Indiana Pacers player in the NBA Playoff series.

The NBA Playoffs have been overshadowed by an incident of racism during the series between Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Advertisement

In game 2 of the series between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, Pascal Siakam starred for the Pacers as they beat the Giannis Antetokounmpo less Milwaukee Bucks 125-108 to even the NBA Playoffs round 1 series.

Before the series headed to Indiana, the game 2 heroics have now been overshadowed by a concerning racist incident which took place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Advertisement

Indiana Pacers Star's brother called the N-Word

Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton revealed post Indiana Pacers game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks that his brother was called the N-Word by Milwaukee Bucks fan.

Advertisement

Answering to a journalist during his post match conference, Tyrese Haliburton said, “My little brother in the stands the other day was called the N-word”.

The incident according to Haliburton came in the Game 1 of playoff series where the Milwaukee Bucks ran out winners on the night.

Advertisement

Tyrese Haliburton further revealed that the way his little brother handled the incident was right and as a family he needed to address the situation.

Just asked Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22



about his trip to his home state of WI this time and well the answer wasn't... great. Said his little brother was called a racist name in the stands...

"My little brother in the stands the other day was called the N-word"

More soon. — Lori Nickel (@LoriNickel)

“It was important for us as a family to just address that. That was important for us to talk about because that didn’t sit right with anybody in our family. It’s just been important to have my family here right now, and my little brother’s handled that the right way”, said Tyrese Haliburton.

NBA did not take any action against the Racist fan

The NBA has not addressed the issue unitl now, and it has been reported that despite notifying the NBA staff inside the stadium during Game 1, no action was taken by the league and the racist fan was not removed from the stands.

Per league source, building security was notified of the incident involving Tyrese's brother, but the fan was not removed from the game. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak)

The silence of the NBA on the issue is concerning especially after the league on multiple occasions has made its stand clear that there is no room for heckling or racism in sport.