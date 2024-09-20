sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:53 IST, September 20th 2024

Nneka Ogwumike scores 17, Storm spoil Diana Taurasi's night with 89-70 win over Mercury

Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points and the Seattle Storm spoiled what could be the final home game of Diana Taurasi's 20-year career with an 89-70 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) slaps hands with teammates during player introductions prior to a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm in Phoenix. | Image: AP
