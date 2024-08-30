sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 11:35 IST, August 30th 2024

Stephen Curry agrees to $63 million extension with Warriors for 2026-27 season

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to extend his contract for the 2026-27 season, one in which the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader and Olympic gold medalist will earn nearly $63 million.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Steph Curry celebrates at Paris Olympics
Steph Curry celebrates at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:35 IST, August 30th 2024