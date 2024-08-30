Published 11:35 IST, August 30th 2024
Stephen Curry agrees to $63 million extension with Warriors for 2026-27 season
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to extend his contract for the 2026-27 season, one in which the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader and Olympic gold medalist will earn nearly $63 million.
Steph Curry celebrates at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
