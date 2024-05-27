Updated May 27th, 2024 at 10:47 IST
'The Greatest backcourt in history': NBA lauds Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving after Mavs beat Wolves
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving scored 66 points as Dallas Mavericks took a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals against Minnesota Timberwolves.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving put on another clinic as they combined for 66 points to hand Dallas Mavericks a 116-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of Western Conference Finals.
With this victory, Dallas Mavericks are now one win away from reaching the NBA Finals as they have taken a 3-0 lead in their NBA playoff series against Minnesota Timberwolves. The victory just like the first two games was on a knife's edge in the fourth quarter and once again Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led a spectacular finish to grind out the win.
Kyrie Irving scored 14 points in the fourth quarter while Luka Doncic also never looked like missing as the superstar duo went in tandems to got the job done.
Another remarkable performance from ‘LuKai’ meant that the world of NBA went into a complete frenzy and labelled them as the most talented backcourt duo, most talented closers in history.
NBA hails Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as the Greatest Backcourt duo in history
Leading the shouts for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving being the greatest backcourt duo in NBA history was none other than NBA TNT announcer Stan Van Gundy.
NBA stars like Paulo Banchero also joined in on the LuKai hype train as they agreed on the perfect closing duo in the league.
Luka Doncic also received massive plaudits from San Antonio Spurs and NBA legend Manu Ginobili who said the player was unreal.
NFL star player Dez Bryant also praised Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for their effort.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will now get ready to close out the series in Game 4 at the American Airlines Center and advance to the NBA Finals.
