Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving put on another clinic as they combined for 66 points to hand Dallas Mavericks a 116-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of Western Conference Finals.

With this victory, Dallas Mavericks are now one win away from reaching the NBA Finals as they have taken a 3-0 lead in their NBA playoff series against Minnesota Timberwolves. The victory just like the first two games was on a knife's edge in the fourth quarter and once again Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led a spectacular finish to grind out the win.

Kyrie Irving scored 14 points in the fourth quarter while Luka Doncic also never looked like missing as the superstar duo went in tandems to got the job done.

THIS. DUO. 🤩



Luka: 33 PTS, 5 3PM, 7 REB, 5 AST, 5 STL

Kyrie: 33 PTS (14 in 4Q), 3 3PM, 4 AST



Mavs take a 3-0 lead in the West Finals! pic.twitter.com/KJYawcmsEl — NBA (@NBA)

Another remarkable performance from ‘LuKai’ meant that the world of NBA went into a complete frenzy and labelled them as the most talented backcourt duo, most talented closers in history.

NBA hails Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as the Greatest Backcourt duo in history

Leading the shouts for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving being the greatest backcourt duo in NBA history was none other than NBA TNT announcer Stan Van Gundy.

Fuel for Stan Van Gundy’s argument that Luka and Kyrie are the most talented offensive backcourt in NBA history: They are the first starting backcourt to each score 30+ three times in a playoff run in last 50 years. (@ESPNStatsInfo) — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols)

NBA stars like Paulo Banchero also joined in on the LuKai hype train as they agreed on the perfect closing duo in the league.

11 & 77 professional closers — Paolo Banchero (@Pp_doesit)

Luka Doncic also received massive plaudits from San Antonio Spurs and NBA legend Manu Ginobili who said the player was unreal.

Luka is unreal! Perfect alley oop pass while falling and with the left... 🤯 — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili)

tough buckets. this series 🔥 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant)

NFL star player Dez Bryant also praised Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for their effort.

Luka crazy! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant)

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will now get ready to close out the series in Game 4 at the American Airlines Center and advance to the NBA Finals.