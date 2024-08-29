sb.scorecardresearch
The Taurasi-Griner combo is working for one more deep WNBA playoff run with Phoenix Mercury

They have become the faces of the Phoenix Mercury through a dozen years together, sharing the elation of a WNBA championship in 2014 , the pride of winning three Olympic gold medals together and the heartbreak of losses, injuries and off-the-court issues. Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Diana Taurasi
Diana Taurasi | Image: AP
