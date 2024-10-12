Published 14:20 IST, October 12th 2024
WNBA has just 1 Black head coach but more could come from a pool of strong assistants in the league
The WNBA has been praised in the past as a leader for its diversity hiring practices.That hasn't changed, but some things have.At the end of the 2022 season, half of the 12 head coaches in the league were Black. Two years later, Seattle’s Noelle Quinn is the only one left.
- SportFit
4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Briann January | Image: AP
- 4 min read
14:20 IST, October 12th 2024