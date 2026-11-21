Madrid: Real Madrid continued their winning run with a 2-1 comeback victory over Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu in the ongoing La Liga season, according to the club's official website.

Celta took an early lead through Pablo Duran in the sixth minute, putting the hosts under pressure. However, Real Madrid gradually grew into the contest and created several opportunities to find an equaliser.

Bernardo came close with a header following a cross from Yan Diomande in the 14th minute, while Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler also attempted to level the score with efforts inside the box.

Celta threatened to extend their advantage after the half-hour mark when Williot came close with a cross-shot, but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced a fine save to deny him.

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Real Madrid were handed an opportunity to equalise in the 36th minute after referee Adrián Cordero awarded a penalty for a pull by Javi Rodriguez on Mbappe. However, the French forward sent his spot-kick over the crossbar, and the hosts went into half-time trailing 0-1.

Real Madrid returned with greater intensity after the break and nearly found the equaliser in the opening minute of the second half. Mbappe set up Carreras, whose effort inside the penalty area was intercepted by Javi Rodriguez.

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Head coach Mourinho introduced Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde and Cucurella as Madrid looked to turn the game around.

Courtois was again called into action in the 65th minute, producing a low save to deny Pablo Duran from distance.

The hosts found their breakthrough a minute later. Vinicius Jr carried the ball forward before combining with Mbappe, who set up Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder finished with a powerful low right-footed strike to make it 1-1 in the 66th minute.

Madrid continued pressing for a winner, with Eduardo Camavinga coming close to scoring when his left-footed effort from outside the box narrowly went wide of the post.

The comeback was completed in the 85th minute when Vinicius Jr delivered a cross for Carlos Espi, whose initial header was saved by Celta goalkeeper Radu. However, the forward reacted quickly to convert the rebound and put Madrid ahead.

Endrick had an opportunity to extend the lead in the 89th minute, but Radu made another save as Real Madrid held on for a 2-1 victory.