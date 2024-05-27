Advertisement

Indian boxers continued their dominant run on day three of the second World Boxing Qualifiers for Paris Olympics as Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) comfortably won their bouts here on Sunday.

Jamwal, who has replaced Olympian Shiva Thapa in the second qualifiers, was at his best against Andriejus Lavrenovas of Lithuania in his first-round bout.

The Himachal Pradesh boxer was clinical with his punches in the opening round and dominated the ring further as his confidence sore higher to earn a unanimous 5-0 verdict from the judges.

Later in the day, world championship bronze medallist Dev also secured a dominant 5-0 win over Armando Bighafa of Guinea-Bissau.

Dev never looked under any kind of pressure as he controlled the bout from the very first minute and continued with his flurry of punches in the second round too to put the opponent completely on the back foot and get a unanimous verdict.

Among the 10 Indian participants in the Thai capital, Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Abhimanyu Loura (80kg) had registered contrasting victories on the first two days of competition while Amit Panghal (51kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Narender (+92kg) along with women's pugilists Jaismine (57kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) have received a first-round bye.

On Monday, Ankushita Boro will start her 60kg campaign against Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia while Loura will face Kelyn Cassidy of Ireland in the 80kg round of 32.

India has so far earned three Paris Olympic berths at the 2022 Asian Games.