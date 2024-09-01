Published 14:19 IST, September 1st 2024
Boxing's future hangs in balance after Asian body votes in favour of IBA
Boxing's already uncertain Olympic future was thrown into further jeopardy after the sport's Asian governing body voted against leaving the suspended International Boxing Association (IBA) to join the rival association.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Buse Naz Cakiroglu exchanges punches with Stoyka Zhelyazkova Krasteva during their women's flyweight 51-kg boxing gold medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:19 IST, September 1st 2024