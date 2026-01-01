Anthony Joshua Discharged Following Fatal Car Crash In Nigeria, Attends Friends' Funeral Who Died In Accident

Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was released from the hospital two days after being involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria. The boxer had suffered minor injuries after the Lexus SUV he was travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on the busy Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

Anthony Joshua's car had crashed into a truck that was standing on the side of a highway in Lagos. The boxer had travelled home to Nigeria to enjoy some time off.

Joshua averted a major catastrophe, but two of his friends who were travelling with him did not make it, as they died at the scene of the accident.

Anthony Joshua Discharged From Hospital Following Fatal Car Accident

According to the Lagos State Commissioner ‌for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, Anthony Joshua was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. He has been medically cleared to recover at home.

Upon receiving clearance from the hospital, Anthony Joshua went to the funeral home in Lagos with his mother to pay final respects to his friends who lost their lives in the car accident.

Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele were part of Anthony Joshua's training entourage. 'Latz' Ayodele served as the boxer's trainer, while Ghami was his strength and conditioning coach.

Investigation suggests that a total of five adult males were involved in the crash, including Anthony Joshua, who was seated behind the driver.

Two of them had lost their lives, Joshua suffered minor injuries, while the remaining two people escaped unhurt.

Preliminary Probe Reveals Cause Of Car Accident Involving Anthony Joshua

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Nigeria investigated the car crash involving Anthony Joshua that happened on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria. As per the preliminary findings, the Lexus Jeep was suspected to be travelling "beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor," and had "lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road."

The primary cause of the accident, which led to the deaths of two people, is said to be excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking.