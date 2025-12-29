Updated 29 December 2025 at 19:59 IST
Former Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua Injured In Horrific Car Accident In Nigeria; Two Others Dead
Anthony Joshua, 36, was injured in a fatal car crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Nigeria; two others died as his vehicle collided with a stationary truck, reports confirm.
Anthony Joshua arrives for the heavyweight boxing match against Jake Paul in Miami, Fla. | Image: AP
Former two-time heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been injured after being involved in a fatal car accident in Nigeria. According to reports, the vehicle in which Anthony Joshua was travelling crashed into the back of a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Makun.
The 36-year-old former heavyweight boxing champion has suffered injuries, while two other people have died.
More to follow…
