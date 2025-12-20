Anthony Joshua Floors Jake Paul With A Sixth-Round KO To Claim Win In Heavyweight Boxing Bout

Anthony Joshua reminded everyone that he still has what it takes to put up a fight. The British professional boxer knocked out Jake Paul in the sixth round of their heavyweight bout on Friday night.

Despite Jake Paul's valiant effort, Anthony Joshua made sure to show him stars swirling around his head under the lights at the Kaseya Centre. The sixth-round finish against Paul could help him bounce back into heavyweight championship contention. Joshua had lost the title to Oleksandr Usyk, and he will be keen to reclaim the gold once again.

Jake Paul & Anthony Joshua Had A Frustrating Start

From the start, Anthony Joshua had settled into his pace against Jake Paul. While nobody threw hands early on, Jake tossed a right overhand midway, but Joshua was fast enough to block it with ease.

Anthony also flicked out some jabs and a grapple to get hold of Paul. There wasn't much action early on, and it was an uneventful first round.

Anthony was patient with his strikes that time, and he continued the same in round two. Joshua's punches weren't connecting, and as the crowd grew frustrated after some swings and misses, Paul stuck out his tongue and got cheeky.

Round three continued with Jake Paul trying to stay away from Anthony Joshua by being along the ropes. Just when Joshua came in close contact, Jake threw a right uppercut to the jaw.

Joshua looked rusty with his shot-making, and even Jake was barely getting any jabs.

Even the referee grew frustrated at the start of the fourth round as he told the heavyweight fighters to pace up a bit.

Anthony Joshua Emerges Victorious With Sixth-Round KO

The crowd started to boo as round four started, with Jake Paul soaking it all in. It seemed like the fight was going in the YouTuber-turned-boxer's favour. But he seems to be slipping on the canvas as the referee gives him a warning.

The fight was going from bad to worse, but Anthony Joshua turned the tide after he cornered Paul as some counters were on the loose.

Jake Paul takes some shots from Anthony Joshua as some fighting ensues. Jake is knocked down twice, and AJ's pacing up by putting the pressure on Paul. He manages to survive the round.

In the sixth round, Jake Paul gets knocked down for the third time as AJ delivers some beating. Paul looks dazed and exhausted, but managed to evade an uppercut.