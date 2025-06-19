Ex-WWE Kingpin Vince McMahon Showed Genuine Enthusiasm In Buying Conor McGregor-Owned Boxing Promotion: Reports

Former WWE Chairperson and executive board member Vince McMahon is seeking a return to the realm of combat sports. Once considered one of the greatest minds in professional wrestling, the ex-WWE kingpin has remained away from his brainchild ever since his controversies took centre stage. Vince does not intend to remain away from combat sports and has silently put forth a bid to be a part of a sports promotion partly owned by MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Vince McMahon Had His Eyes On Bare Knuckle FC

Vince McMahon has been one of the key personalities behind the success of professional wrestling to what it is today in the United States. The former WWE chairperson's bold moves and erratic storyline ideas made him one of the most infamous personalities in the wrestling realm. While touted as a genius, Vince was involved in a great deal of controversies, ranging from the Montreal screwjob and the hush money scandal to the horrifying Janel Grant controversy.

The former WWE kingpin intended to make a return after stepping down from the position of executive chairman of the TKO Board Of Directors, which had control over the WWE and UFC.

The denounced former WWE chairperson had tried to make a return to the combat sports realm after he made a quiet bid to acquire Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) for a controlling share in the promotion. The boxing promotion is co-owned by the infamous Irish MMA Fighter Conor McGregor, and he makes frequent appearances during events.

Sports Illustrated also reported that while Vince McMahon's offer did not stand successful, the BKFC Founder and President had affirmed that the former WWE Kingpin showcased genuine interest in doing business.

Former WWE Kingpin Had Opened His Entertainment Company!

After resigning from his position, Vince McMahon remained under wraps for a while due to the extent of the Janel Grant controversy. He has been witnessed on occasions like the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, where he came as a spectator.